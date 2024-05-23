Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,468.63

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,468.63 ($44.09) and traded as high as GBX 4,278.71 ($54.38). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,252 ($54.04), with a volume of 302,485 shares.

DPLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($57.19) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($51.47) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.92) to GBX 4,700 ($59.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,950 ($50.20).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,683.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,468.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,944.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 6,627.91%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

