Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Shares Down 0.8%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 7,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

