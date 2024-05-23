Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $503.30

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.30 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 514 ($6.53). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.27), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.30.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

Featured Stories

