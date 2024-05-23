EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.80. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 24,121 shares changing hands.
EcoSynthetix Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$263.16 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.87 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
