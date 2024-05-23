EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.80. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 24,121 shares changing hands.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$263.16 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.87 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 119,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$537,248.43. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.