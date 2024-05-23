Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.60

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 69587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edison International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,318,000 after purchasing an additional 558,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

