Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 260,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 112,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

