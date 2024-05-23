Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,422. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Endeavor Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

