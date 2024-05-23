Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,819.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.