Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.54. Envela shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 26,010 shares trading hands.

Envela Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

About Envela

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envela by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Envela by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

