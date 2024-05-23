Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,267 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Hasbro Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

