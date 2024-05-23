Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 47,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $2,253,286. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

