Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 3,139 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

