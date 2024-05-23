Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE THG opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

