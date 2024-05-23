Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.