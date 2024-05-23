Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW opened at $280.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

