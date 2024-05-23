Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $501,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,854. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

