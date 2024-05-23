Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.14. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 381,674 shares traded.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 36.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.
