Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

