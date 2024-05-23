Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $6.50

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

EB opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $501.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.44. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 33.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 900,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

