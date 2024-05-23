Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.98

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.98 and traded as high as C$15.06. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 11,578 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0949555 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

