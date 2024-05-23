Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exponent by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

EXPO stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $102.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $175,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,067 shares of company stock valued at $858,165. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

