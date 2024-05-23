Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 21,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $886.29 and a 200 day moving average of $696.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

