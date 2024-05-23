Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.01

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 57728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.