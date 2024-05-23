Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.01

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 57728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.