Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.90

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.90 and traded as high as $42.27. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 38,369,032 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

