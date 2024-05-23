Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.99 and traded as high as C$11.00. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 26,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 EPS for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

