First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Community by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

