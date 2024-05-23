First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 127,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,943 shares of company stock valued at $119,986. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

