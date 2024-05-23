FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 54,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.