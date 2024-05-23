Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,073,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 135,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $95,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.4 %

FL stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

