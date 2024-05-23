FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Stock Price Down 2%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 163,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 973,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

FOXO Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.