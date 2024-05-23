Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.74

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 533.74 ($6.78) and traded as high as GBX 626.50 ($7.96). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 620.50 ($7.89), with a volume of 944,148 shares changing hands.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 615 ($7.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.10) to GBX 570 ($7.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Report on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Down 1.8 %

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 547.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.