FY2024 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered by Analyst

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $25.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $27.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $26.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2025 earnings at $27.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Shares of DE opened at $385.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.47. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

