G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $11.17. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 11,305 shares.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.77.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

About G. Willi-Food International

The business also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

