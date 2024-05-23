Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.54

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 171481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$614.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

In related news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652 and sold 258,433 shares worth $466,416. Insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.