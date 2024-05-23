GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.39

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.39 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 76.37 ($0.97). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 74.70 ($0.95), with a volume of 896,353 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 262.91 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The firm has a market cap of £648.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 13,449 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.26 ($12,649.03). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

