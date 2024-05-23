General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.21.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

