Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$2.28. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 4,650 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Geodrill Stock Up 0.5 %
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.93 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2328459 EPS for the current year.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
