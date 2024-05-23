Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 116 shares.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.

