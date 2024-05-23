Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

