Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,683.42

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,683.42 ($34.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,843.16 ($36.14). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,816 ($35.79), with a volume of 128,181 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.85) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.09) to GBX 3,340 ($42.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.39) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,025.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,792.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,683.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 86 ($1.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 4,460.43%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,285.08). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.05), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($631,136.12). Insiders own 5.82% of the company's stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

