Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $17,171,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

