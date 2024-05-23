Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.29

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.29 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.67). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 50.25 ($0.64), with a volume of 12,640 shares.

Hansard Global Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.29.

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

