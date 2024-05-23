HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

Several research firms have commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,725 in the last ninety days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

