H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Position Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 86,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HEES stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.
Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services
In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
