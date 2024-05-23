Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.64

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.64 ($94.17) and traded as high as €98.90 ($107.50). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €97.72 ($106.22), with a volume of 264,484 shares.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

