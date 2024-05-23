HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.29

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.29 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 4,728,863 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.29.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Bane purchased 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,288.00). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

