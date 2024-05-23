Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.16. Highway shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,123 shares changing hands.
Highway Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.
Highway Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Highway’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highway
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.