Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

