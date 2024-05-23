Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.6 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

