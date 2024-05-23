Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $84.87.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

